As a Government, of course, we have developed variants regarding the start and construction of Corridors 8 and 10 because our priority, key or final goal is to have modern and safe roads. According to which principle and in what way they will be built is the work of the Parliament, the Government and all other institutions, as well as the Public Enterprise for State Roads which is in charge of construction and reconstruction of roads in the country and has the largest capacities and resources in this area, said Transport Minister Blagoj Bocvarski in response to the question whether there is a plan “B” after the announcement of the Anti-Corruption Commission that it will dispute the Law on Highway Construction before the Constitutional Court.

I would not like to interfere and I have no right to interfere in the work of the Parliament and the Constitutional Court because everyone has competencies in the domain in which they work and function. I would not like to comment on all these announcements. Each institution has its own obligation, responsibility and competence to work in the country and we would not comment on their obligations and competencies, because the Parliament is above the Government and elects the Government, said Bocvarski.

As a state, he emphasized, we are a democratically established society and the Parliament has its competencies.

The parliamentary groups submitted a law that was adopted, and the corrector of the Parliament can certainly be the Constitutional Court when there would be an initiative to decide whether a certain law that has been adopted contains the elements for which it is disputed or not. Of course, if this law enters into force, and there are already announcements that it will be signed by the President, we will act on it, but anyone who thinks they should launch an initiative can do so because this is a democratic state, he said.

The Parliament recently adopted the Law on establishing public interest and nominating a strategic partner for the project on the planning and construction of Corridor 8 motorway sections Tetovo-Gostivar-Bujocani and Trebenista-Struga-Kjafasan, as well as Corridor 10 section Prilep-Bitola.