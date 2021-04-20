Bogdan Ilievski from VMRO-DPMNE said Tuesday in an interview with TV Alfa that with the events in the Parliament and the voting that included two MPs infected with Covid-19, the government demonstrates power, and that it is beyond common sense. He says the government has a mental issues and its needs psychiatrists because only a an expert can explain these behaviors.

This was not a circus either because this is offensive for the circus as well, this was out of common sense, said Bogdan Ilievski.

Ilievski says that the government brought infected MPs to vote in Parliament for something there was already a secured majority.