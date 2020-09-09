The former SDSM MP and leader of the Colored Revolution Pavle Bogoevski acknowledged on “Samo vistina” show on TV Kanal 5 that the opposition MPs were blackmailed with prison sentences for them and people closed to them if they do not vote in favor of the name change.

Specifically, it is about the son of MP Vladanka Avirovic, who was convicted in the “Trust” case where the first defendant was businessman Sead Kocan. In the case, Vasilie was sentenced to 3 years in prison and was released from prison with further amendments to the Criminal Code.