The Bogorodica border crossing is open as of Friday for entry and exit into the country, but on the neighboring side, the land border of Greece remains closed for entry of tourists and travelers at least until July 1.

Greek border officers haven’t been allowing entry of tourists on Friday. Even tourists from the Schengen zone and the EU have been redirected to enter Greece via Bulgaria. At the moment, only those leaving Greece are allowed to use the Evzoni border crossing for exit, border service officers said.\

Exceptions for entry into Greece are only made for travelers with regulated stay in Greece, as well as transit traffic.

Greek nationals are allowed as of Friday to enter into Macedonia. However, only a dozen Greek vehicles have been registered for entry into the country since this morning, according to the Bogorodica border service.