Prosecutor Ivana Trajceva is persistent in not allowing Bojan Jovanovski’s USB to be taken as evidence. She believes that there are no new circumstances in it that would be significant for the process itself.

This request aims to prolong the process, said the Prosecutor.

Trajceva explained that there are five folders in the USB and that there is no dispute that there is communication between Jovanovski with Jovanka Puhar, Stefan Bogoev, Petrovska and Zoran Zaev. Regarding Zaev’s statement, Trajceva believes that it should also not be taken into account because it was planned to be realized but it was not realized.

Boki’s lawyer Dukoski did not agree with that, who thinks that Zaev’s statement was given at the beginning of the realization of the project and that the Prime Minister believed and supported it.

Boki explained that the conversations were from his phone which was analyzed and that every photo, statement and recording is essential.