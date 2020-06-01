Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 announced the “opening of the Pandora’s box”, likely meaning that he will reveal new evidence about the involvement of top SDSM party officials in the Racket scandal.

The time has come. Let them try to kill me in prison if they dare, Boki said during the hearing in the Skopje courthouse.

The showman who is charged with extorting millions from businessmen using his close ties to the ruling SDSM party and to now disgraced Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, said that he resisted the offers of leniency in exchange for a shorter sentence – an offer apparently accepted by his co-defendant Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kicec. Both Kiceec and Janeva have been released into house arrest, while Boki 13 remains in Skopje’s Sutka prison.

Boki 13 did not directly point toward SDSM until the final months of the trial – at one of the previous hearings he revealed that SDSM leader Zoran Zaev tipped him off that the group is under investigation – effectively informing him to begin destroying evidence. Boki 13’s lawyer today also inquired the court and the prosecutors why aren’t they acting on the revelation that Kiceec was meeting with Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev.

The trial is at an end and the prosecutors also haven’t looked into the final destination of the bag of money that Boki 13 and Kiceec extorted from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev. Boki has previously announced that this will be one of the pieces of evidence he can uncover, depending on how the trial proceeds.