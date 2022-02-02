In his bombshell open letter, in which he revealed messages that Zoran Zaev exchanged with businessmen about likely corrupt deals, Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 also turned on the state prosecutors who are going after him. Jovanovski was sentenced to nine years in prison in the major Racket scandal led by organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska, and is now defendant in another trial, and he blames the prosecutors of attacking him to protect the real, top culprit – Zoran Zaev.

Ruskoska needs to respond: why did you not take any action against Ljupco Nikolovski, Zoran Zaev, Vice Zaev and other persons? Vilma, you know this well, and so does everybody else – stop pretending to be so just. Can you respond why you gave instructions that data from my phone is deleted? Why did you copy the data from my phone on a USB drive before deleting it and removing it from official use? Are you using it for your own purposes against the law?, Boki 13 asked Ruskoska.