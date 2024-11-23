SDSM regime insider Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 called out new SDSM leader Venko Filipce for his corruption. The flamboyant socialite who rose to be a man of confidence for former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and the top SDSM leadership pointed to Filipce’s expensive SUV vehicle.

How did you afford this? Is it from the envelopes with money that you were sharing with the Struimca yapper? (Zaev), Bojan Jovanovski said in a social media comment.

He called on the Financial Police to investigate the former Healthcare Minister whose personal wealth greatly increased while as he became a close collaborator of Zaev.