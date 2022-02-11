Racket scandal defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 is expected to testify today in the Skopje court, and to reveal additional evidence against former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Jovanovski recently published a cache of messages that Zaev exchanged with a telecom executive, indicating Zaev’s deep involvement in criminal activities and shady deals. Before the hearing, Boki 13 asked the public and the press to come support him at the hearing.