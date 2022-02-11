Racket scandal defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 is expected to testify today in the Skopje court, and to reveal additional evidence against former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
Jovanovski recently published a cache of messages that Zaev exchanged with a telecom executive, indicating Zaev’s deep involvement in criminal activities and shady deals. Before the hearing, Boki 13 asked the public and the press to come support him at the hearing.
I don’t ask you to defend me, I want you to support the truth and accountability for the real criminals. Let’s put an end to the corrupt, politicized judiciary led by Zoran Zaev, or any future politician, Boki said.
