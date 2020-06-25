Bojan Jovanovski, who was recently sentenced to 9 years in prison in the “Racket” case, filed Thursday criminal charges against officials for abuse of office and authority, extortion, fraud, giving false testimony, possibly torture and negligent treatment.

Criminal charges will be filed for at least several crimes, primarily for abuse of office and authority, extortion, fraud, giving false testimony, possibly torture, negligent treatment, etc., said Jovanovski’s lawyer, Saso Dukoski.

Bojan Jovanovski was sentenced to a total of 9 years in prison in the “Racket” case. Following the verdict, his lawyer said his client had been convicted without evidence and without his phone being analyzed by forensics, which contained photographs and videos that could be used as evidence, all to save “bigger fish” that came in contact with the money.

Immediately after hearing the sentence, Jovanovski said that he had prepared criminal charges against several people, and that the money from the racket should be looked for with Zoran and Vice Zaev.