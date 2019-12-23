The first suspect in the “International Association” case, Bojan Jovanovski, was giving testimony at the Public Prosecutor’s Office for five hours.

His lawyer Saso Dukovski stated that his statement was not by accident so long and that Jovanovski told the whole truth supported by facts and evidence.

He did not respond to a journalist’s question whether any other persons were mentioned in his statement that the public does not know to be involved in the case.