Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, who was sentenced to seven years in prison over the Racket scandal, said that he can’t wait to begin testifying and revealing all the criminals involved in racketeering.

Boki 13 said that he will begin to do so on July 1, when he testifies in the second racketeering case against him. Today, at the dramatic sentencing in the Racket trial, Boki 13 publicly accused former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev of taking the money that were extorted.