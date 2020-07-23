The “International Association” is an NGO, not a humanitarian organization under the auspices of the European Union. The other defendants are accused because of me, defendant Bojan Jovanovski said in his opening statement at today’s trial after the judge warned him not to speak for more than 30 minutes.

Boki 13 admitted that at that time he was a supporter of SDSM and the Colored Revolution. Now he stressed that this trial was entertainment for the people and asked where is prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska.