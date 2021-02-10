Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, the showman and confidant of Zoran Zaev and Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva who was sentenced to nine years in prison over the major Racket scandal, is planning to run for President of Zaev’s SDSM party. This was reported by the Plusinfo news site today – the site which did some of the original reporting on the scandal.

Zaev wants to have all SDSM party members vote on a leader in March, and announced he will run and allow challengers, but his deputy Sekerinska insisted that none of the challengers will be prominent enough to actually threaten Zaev. They definitely didn’t have Boki 13 in mind.

The showman was very popular in SDSM circles and was prominent face of their Colored Revolution. After it he quickly used his ties to SDSM to set up a TV station drawing some of the best known SDSM supporting journalists there, while extorting millions from businessmen on the side. After the trial, as he was being sentenced, Boki 13 publicly accused Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev, of being the ultimate recipients of the money that he and Janeva took from a number of businessmen. Having Boki 13 run for leader of SDSM, even as a spoof, will likely remind the members of the party about the role Zaev played in it.