The Skopje-based Criminal Court found former Public Prosecutor Katica Janeva and showman Bojan Jovanovski- Boki 13 guilty in the “Racket” case. Janeva, who was not present in the courtroom, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison, while Boki has been sentenced to 9 years in prison.

The court found Jovanovski guilty of taking bribes and money laundering and Janeva was found guilty for abuse of office.

Judge Vaska Nikolovska-Masevska noted that this case was specific because there was a danger that the trust in the judicial system would be shaken and added that a large amount of evidence had been presented.