The public prosecutor in the “Racket” case, Vilma Ruskoska, demanded that Boki 13 remained in detention because there was a risk of escape and said that another case would be launched against him. Ruskovska also demanded Katica Janeva to go into effective detention.

I know that you will continue my detention because that is what you were ordered. I can’t wait for the other case to start, said Jovanovski, after which the judge asked the police to take him out of the courtroom.

The Skopje court sentenced Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13, the first defendant in the “Racket” case, to nine years in prison, while the second defendant, former special prosecutor Katica Janeva was sentenced to seven years in prison.