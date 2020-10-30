Boki 13 to be sent into house arrest after 15 months in prison Macedonia 30.10.2020 / 15:48 The Skopje Appellate Courts has accepted the appeal of the defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 in the “Racket” case and he will be sent into house arrest after 15 months in the Suto Orizari prison. boki 13racket Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 07.10.2020 Boki 13 is being tortured, his lawyer says Macedonia 23.09.2020 Politically linked mafia fixer Zoki Kiceec ordered to report to prison in mid October Macedonia 10.09.2020 Trial in “International Association” case postponed because Boki is in hospital Macedonia News Respirators from the NATO reserve delivered to Macedonia Unrealistic budget projections will push debt to over 70 percent, Nikoloski expects Macedonia, Albania and Serbia about to open borders without requiring PCR tests Covid-19 patients in Stip can’t get the badly needed oxygen, are forced to share breathing masks Investigative journalist announces that a major new racketeering scandal is about to hit SDSM Sharp drop in the number of imported cars Osmani: There is progress in working groups between Macedonia and Bulgaria In May, with 22 new infections, Kostadinov demanded Culev’s resignation, today with nearly 900 infections he is silent .
