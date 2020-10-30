Macedonia

Covid-19 patients in Stip can’t get the badly needed oxygen, are forced to share breathing masks

The regional Covid-19 center in Stip is badly failing to provide treatment to five dozen patients from all across the eastern parts of Macedonia, said Sanela Petrova from VMRO-DPMNE during a press conference. Petrova revealed that the center lacks a simple regulator that costs just 50 EUR and is used...