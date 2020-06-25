Bojan Jovanovski, known as Boki 13, at his own request, is due to make a statement this morning at the Public Prosecutor’s Office before Prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska, TV Kanal 5 reported.

According to his lawyer, the testimony was at his request. Boki 13 claims that there is irrefutable evidence of the involvement of part of the government’s political elite in serious crimes.

Last week he was sentenced to nine years in prison in the “Racket” case, while former special prosecutor Katica Janeva received a seven-year prison sentence.