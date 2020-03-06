During the Racket trial, the defense today submitted evidence that Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 had received significant funds from friends, as inheritance, or as restitution of property seized by the Communist regime. This was meant to show that his lavish lifestyle was not the result of racketeering.

Boki 13’s lawyer had a close friend of his testify that he gave Boki 150.000 EUR to purchase luxury clothes and medicine in Italy. He also cited a receipt for a similar loan from football player Stevica Ristic, as well as evidence that Boki sold property he inherited from his grandmother and received 300.000 EUR in restitution.

According to the charges, Boki 13 and his friend, disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, extorted at least 1.5 million from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev. And while the defense attempts to prove that Boki 13 used his own funds and loans to explain his lifestyle, the prosecution attempts to prove that all the extorted money were spent on clothes, designer items and artwork. The opposition insists that the actual sum is far greater and that most of the money ended up in the ruling SDSM party, which was the patron of the entire operation.