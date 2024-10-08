Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 announced that he will release a documentary film about the massive racketeering scandal in which he was sentenced.

The flamboyant media owner and close associate of Zoran Zaev and other officials of his SDSM party, said that “the world will gasp” after they see the details and the extent of the scandal. Jovanovski was used as an intermediary in extortion by the Zaev regime, including Zaev’s ally, former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva. He was sentenced to nine years in prison after businessman Orce Kamcev revealed recordings of the extortion attempts, but the court refused to allow Jovanovski to submit evidence about Zaev’s role in the scandal. In a recent interview, after his release on medical grounds, Jovanovski shared additional details about the role played by current SDSM party leader Venko Filipce.