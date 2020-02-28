Bojan Jovanovski’s defense at Friday’s “Racket” hearing said 150,000 euros were offered to release him from detention. Boki’s family offers a house that costs 100,000 euros and a bar worth 50,000 euros.
His lawyer Sasko Dukoski said the reason why he should be released from detention was that he cannot prepare a quality defense and cited health reasons as well.
There is no sanitary regime in prison. He should keep a special diet and the prison cannot hire a special chef for him. His health is deteriorating rather than improving. He was vomiting today too, Dukoski explained.
