Mile Jovanovski, father of showman and Racket scandal defendant Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, repeated his son’s claims that the chief organizer of the major extortion ring is outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. Prosecutors did not dare investigate Zaev in relation to the scandal, even though it is clear that people like Boki 13 and even former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva did not have the necessary clout to extort money from major businessmen without Zaev’s backing.

In an interview with A1on, Mile Jovanovski said that Zoran Zaev controls the judiciary and that Zaev is the person who stands behind the Racket scandal. He rejected allegations that the infamous Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with cash while his son was extorting money from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev remained in their family home.

That is nonsense. My home was raided twice, they got the camera footage. There was nothing there, Jovanovski said.

During the Racket sentencing, Bojan Jovanovski testified that the money extorted by the group can be found with Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev.