Saso Dukoski, the lawyer who defended Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 in the major racketeering scandal, said that his phone contains evidence of his communication with former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, but prosecutors refused to examine it. Boki 13 made a dramatic statement during the sentencing today, revealing that the money that was extorted ended up with Zoran Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev.

The defense asked that the phone is examined in full three times, but that was not allowed. Only one screenshot of Boki’s communication with Zaev was looked into, and it contains just some praise of the former Prime Minister. But there are prior conversations in which Zaev tells Boki to do this or that. Why wasn’t the phone examined? We asked for it three times! The court would’ve sooner allowed the building to collapse on them than to examine the phone, Dukoski said.

Zaev denied his involvement in the Racket scandal and again insisted that he was the one who reported the extortion to state prosecutors, once businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who was the main target, came to him to complain. Dukoski dismissed this claim.