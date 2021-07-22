The Criminal Court received the decision of the Appellate Court, which decided to confirm the prison sentences of Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and Katica Janeva, nine years and seven years respectively. After the case is completed, it will be forwarded to a judge for execution of sanctions, who should issue an order for Jovanvski to be taken house arrest to prison.

Tthe court in Gevgelija will decide when Katica Janeva will leave for the Idrizovo prison. Her lawyers expect that the Appellate Court would not reject their appeals.

Katica Janeva has been under house arrest since November 19, 2019, and was previously in prison for three months. This entire period will be counted in her seven-year prison sentence.

Boki 13 has been under house arrest since October 30 last year, and was previously in the Sutka prison for 15 months. This entire period will be counted in his nine-year prison sentence. He is also facing fraud charges in the “International Association” case.