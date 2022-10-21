Bojan Jovanovski was beaten yesterday with no pretext or reason in the prison circle, his lawyer Saso Dukoski confirmed to “Republika”.

Dukoski explained that it happened when Boki and several others were sitting on a bench at the prison, three people passed by and started beating him. He got a hematoma from the beating. He was taken to the “Mother Teresa” clinic complex and is now returned to the “Idrizovo” prison. The batterers were immediately taken to solitary confinement.