Bojan Jovanovski has been sent back to the Sutka prison a few days ago. Although his health condition is poor, he is persistently held in the prison. There are no conditions for care after his gastric surgery, but the demands of his lawyers for him to be under house arrest are futile.

He was hospitalized in the St. Naum Ohridski city hospital for almost a month and a few days ago he was returned to the Sutka prison.

Yesterday, a public session was held in the Appellate court for the request of the defense to replace Jovanovski’s detention with home arrest. The decision will be announced in a few days, but according to his lawyers, they do not believe that the court will change it.