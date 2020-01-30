“Zebrano” pillows, a chandelier, a mirror, a curved screen TV, artworks by Martinovski and Licenovski, furniture, a lamp were seized by the Prosecutor’s Office from Bojan Jovanovski’s home.

In terms of wardrobe, 77 pairs of pants, 15 pairs of slippers, 50 coats, 30 tracksuits, 15 belts and 50 shirts were seized from his home. Jovanovski and his lawyer demanded that the clothing be brought to court as evidence but the judge refused.