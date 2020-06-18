Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 was forced to sign a statement that he hasn’t communicated with SDSM party leader Zoran Zaev, said his lawyer Saso Dukoski. Boki 13 was sentenced to nine years in prison today for racketeering, along with disgraced Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, who got seven years. During the sentencing, Boki 13 dramatically accused Zaev of taking the money from their racketeering exploits.

Boki 13 was a close associate of Zaev and shortly after Zaev grabbed power in 2017, Boki opened a TV station that supported his SDSM party. But the prosecutors refused to examine these links and did not even examine Boki’s phone.

He was given a letter in prison stating that he had no contact with the former Prime Minister. He was forced to sign it, Dukoski said. Other defendants in the Racket trial were released into house arrest, but Boki remains in detention for almost a year now. During the end of the trial, Boki testified that Zaev warned him that they are under surveillance, essentially undermining the investigation into the racketeering scandal.

After the lengthy prison sentence and his dramatic accusation against Zaev, Boki said that he can’t wait to go to the office of state prosecutors and reveal all he knows about the “real criminals”. Dukoski today clarified that Boki will submit criminal charges against a number of people who were involved in the scandal, and the charges will include abuse of office, fraud and espionage. Dukoski only gave the name of one person who Boki will charge – businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev who was the main target of the extortion, and who recorded the whole affair and initiated the case that brought down Janeva and Boki 13.