Until now, the police departments have received reports of bomb threats being sent to ten schools in Skopje and five in Bitola via email, the Ministry of Interior informs.
Bomb threats were also sent to the Football Federation of Macedonia, Hotel “Alexander Palace”, Hotel “Marriot”, “East Gate” mall, “Boris Trajkovski” sports center and Skopje International Airport.
Immediately after receiving the reports, police officers took measures to safely evacuate the buildings and anti-terror checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the cases, the Ministry said.
