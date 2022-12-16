The police have completed checks at International Airport Skopje and some schools, confirming that the bomb threats they received early on Friday were false, the Ministry of Interior has told MIA.

It said that they will also inform about the other facilities after completing the checks.

Ten schools in Skopje and five in Bitola, as well as the Football Federation of Macedonia, Alexander Palace Hotel, Marriott Hotel, East Gate Mall, Boris Trajkovski Sports Center and Skopje International Airport received bomb threats via email this morning.