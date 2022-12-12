All the necessary checks have been made in connection with today’s reports from schools and other facilities in Skopje and Kavadarci, which received bomb threats via email, and it has been determined that these are false reports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Immediately after receiving the reports, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the buildings, and then detailed checks were carried out by anti-terrorist inspection teams and it was determined that these were false reports, the Ministry of the Interior explains.

Bomb threats were received this morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the GTC Shopping Center, Cevahir City, East Gate Mall and several high schools in Skopje, as well as a primary school in Kavadarci.