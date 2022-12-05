Bomb threats were received this morning in five schools in Kavadarci, the information was confirmed for MIA by Riste Samardziev, spokesperson of the Veles police department.

Today around 7 h in the Kavadarci Police Station it was reported that a threat of an explosive device was sent to the email addresses of five schools, two high schools and three primary schools in Kavadarci. Immediately after receiving the report, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the schools and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the case, informed Samardziev.