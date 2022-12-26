Several schools in Skopje, Tetovo and Bitola received bomb threats this morning via email, the Ministry of Interior informs.

The police departments in Bitola, Skopje and Tetovo received reports of bomb threats sent to several schools in Bitola (one school), Tetovo (two schools) and Skopje (seven schools).

Immediately after receiving the reports, measures were taken by police officers to safely evacuate the buildings and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken to clear up the cases.