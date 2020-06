The small bakery in Skopje’s western district of Gjorce Petrov, owned by the family of VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski, was bombed overnight. Misajlovsk isaid that the bakery was attacked at 3 in the morning, when someone threw an explosive device inside causing significant damage.

Luckily there are no casualties and no-one is hurt. This is the second time I’ve been attacked – my house was firebombed during the 2017 elections. The message, coming at the beginning of the campaign, is clear. I will not be deterred, the change is coming. Macedonia is my home and I will not give it up, Misajlovski said.

The attack occurred on the main boulevard in the area, which is a very busy place during the day, and even at nights. Misajlovski leads the VMRO list at the coming general elections for the 2nd electoral district.