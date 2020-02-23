I am aware that Mr. Zaev and his family are quite influential in both the prosecution and politics and the state, and that they ordered in the past who should or should not be detained. But after such material being published, if anyone is to be arrested or at least summoned for questioning, it is Mr. Zaev, said VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki at Sunday’s press conference where the “bomb” was released and in which the voice of the Prime Minister Zoran Zaev could be heard.

Zaev talks about his influence on the Supreme Court’s decision-making, as well as his influence on the work of the SPO. He emphasizes that “They cannot do anything without Zaev”.