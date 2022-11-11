New reports about planted bombs arrived today at the email addresses of four high schools in Skopje. As Meta.mk learns, it is about the high schools “Josip Broz Tito”, “Nikola Karev”, “Rade Jovcevski Korcagin” as well as the high school “Orce Nikolov”. What is different from before is that today and two days ago, the threats came in the first shift, in the period around the main recess. The first five reports occurred during the second shift.

Today the Skopje police department at around 9:30 a.m. received reports that a bomb threat was sent to the email addresses of four schools in Skopje. Immediately after receiving the reports, police officers took measures for safe evacuation and anti-terrorist checks are underway and measures are being taken for the case, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

As the director of “Orce Nikolov”, Mitko Dimovski, told Meta.mk, classes were interrupted and all students were evacuated.

In the content of the email sent by a certain “Hated one”, it is noted that this time the sender, in addition to writing a text, also attached a disturbing photo with four bombs on it.

The authenticity of the photo with the help of Google reverse image search was revealed to be not real, after which it turned out that the same photo is not original, that is, it was already published in December 2020.

The bombs were placed in one of the classrooms. We apologize for what will happen today, the email says about today’s bomb alert.

After the first false report about a planted bomb on October 26, this is the seventh day that Skopje schools have received reports about planted bombs. For now, the Ministry of the Interior is not releasing details about the investigation. One person was detained a week ago, but no charges were filed.