The data from the “Open Finances” database of the Ministry of Finance showed that the prosecutors of the SPO received approximately one million euros in compensation.

But this was not a reason for Islam Abazi, the prosecutor for prosecuting organized crime, to accept the criminal report filed by VMRO-DPMNE. On the contrary, he rejected it and thus closed the case.

As “Svedok.mk” reported yesterday, Abazi had been urging Pop Trajkova for a long time to close the case. After she refused and allegedly told him that she was “not ready to go to prison for that case,” alluding to the seriousness and content of the case as well as the amount involved, Islam Abazi made the decision. He previously refused to exonerate prosecutor Pop Trajkova and reassign the case to another prosecutor.

Apart from the fees, the prosecutors received a basic salary plus allowances of 35%. Prosecutors received an average of 70,000 to 107,000 euros, according to data from the “Open Finances” tool. For instance, Janeva awarded herself 157,000 euros, Lile Stefanova received compensation of 93,000 euros, and Rustemi 90,000 euros. Fatime Fetai took 87,000 euros, Bubevski 86,000 euros, and Lence Ristoska 84,000 euros.