The Interior Ministry informed that a week ago the border police patrol captured 142 illegal migrants hiding in a truck that was heading north along the A1 highway near Gevgelija.

The migrants were transported by two men from Gevgelija, who are arrested and are being charged. Once the police spotted the truck, the driver tried to flee to a side road but eventually stopped and tried to flee.

The Balkan migrant route was mainly quiet for months, but with the improving weather and the relaxing coronavirus restrictions groups of migrants are caught with the frequency seen before the epidemic.