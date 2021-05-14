Hungary’s donation of six thousand “AstraZeneca” vaccines to the Macedonian border police, will not end with them, because most of them are under 60 years old, and that age category in the country is not allowed to receive the vaccines from this manufacturer, reports “Sloboden pecat”.

It has been decided that the donated AstraZeneca doses will be handed over to the Ministry of Health, in exchange for Sinopharm vaccines, which can be applied to people under 60, such most of the border police officers are.