There are no basic conditions for immunization in the sports center “Boris Trajkovski” where the vaccination takes place. It is unbearably hot in the hall and so people who went there to get the jab yesterday told “Republika” that several people in front of them collapsed due to the heat.

It happens because the air conditioners are not turn on and on top of that there are strong spotlights on. The medical staff also complains that they do not have drinking water and there is over 40 degrees in the hall.

The medical staff at the vaccination site have been asking the authorities for days to provide them with basic working conditions.