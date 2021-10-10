The data of the Ministry of Health shows 47% of the country’s adult population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 44% has taken both doses. According to the number of administered vaccines, 38% of the entire population in the country has been vaccinated, and 35% have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination site at the “Boris Trajkovski” sports hall has been closed since Friday and now there vaccination sites operating at seven polyclinics within the Health Center Skopje in two shifts.

A third dose of the Pfizer vaccine is offered to all citizens, regardless of age and whether they are chronically ill.