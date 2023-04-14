Boyko Borisov and Slavi Trifonov, the leaders of the Bulgarian parties GERB and ITN, discussed today about their possible cooperation after yet another inconclusive election.

both sides agreed that Bulgaria needs to be tougher on Macedonia. They cited recent comments from President Stevo Pendarovski, who loudly rejected the idea that Bulgaria gets a seat on the committee that will draft constitutional changes in Macedonia as something that an occupying power would ask for.

Borisov and Trifonov are more hard-line on the issue compared to the second largest party in the elections (after GERB), the PP-DB coalition.