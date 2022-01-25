Do not repeat our mistake, but immediately solve the most difficult issues in Bulgarian-Macedonian relations, such advice was given by the leader of GERB and former Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov to Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, BGNES reported.

The meeting between Borissov and Kovacevski was held at the headquarters of the GERB party. It was attended by two former foreign ministers, Ekaterina Zaharieva and Daniel Mitov, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Doncev.

Borissov stressed that the entire democratic western world welcomed the signing of the Agreement on Friendship and Good Neighborliness between Bulgaria and Macedonia in August 2017.