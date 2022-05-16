European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the deadline for Macedonia and Bulgaria to reach some kind of agreement is June 30th, or the end of the French Presidency over the European Union.

Borrell said that while Bulgaria is blocking the process, it was discussed in depth by the other EU member states, who believe that this is something that needs to be overcome. Borrell added that there is political will in the European Council to avoid a crisis, and that if the issue is not resolved, there will be a serious crisis in the EU relations with Balkan countries.