The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Timco Mucunski, speaking about the political situation in the country in an interview with Alsat’s “360 Degrees” show, emphasized that after all the public opinion polls conducted recently, the general finding is that the citizens want a change of government and that Macedonia needs elections.
What we can state as a notorious fact is that after all the public opinion polls conducted recently, regardless of who commissioned them, the general conclusion is that Macedonia is moving in the wrong direction, that the citizens want a change of government, and that it is necessary for Macedonia to hold elections after which it will start to move, hopefully in the right direction with the formation of a new government, Mucunski pointed out.
He added that this mood among the citizens is also felt by some of the MPs from the existing ruling majority who seriously think about their positions within the same.
Such information and such pulse of the citizens, I believe, are also felt by some of the MPs who are part of the ruling majority, and there is certain information that reaches us that certain MPs, part of that existing ruling majority, are thinking seriously about their positions within the framework of the functioning of the same. What I can state after previous practice is that with the existence of several such MPs, I believe that the pressures are enormous. It is difficult to predict how those people will act, but what we can also ascertain is that there are already several public statements both within DUI and within the parliamentary group of SDSM, which point out that there are serious problems in those parties, serious disagreements and seriously different opinions regarding the way in which the current government moves the Republic of Macedonia, he said.
