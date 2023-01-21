The Vice-President of VMRO-DPMNE, Timco Mucunski, speaking about the political situation in the country in an interview with Alsat’s “360 Degrees” show, emphasized that after all the public opinion polls conducted recently, the general finding is that the citizens want a change of government and that Macedonia needs elections.

What we can state as a notorious fact is that after all the public opinion polls conducted recently, regardless of who commissioned them, the general conclusion is that Macedonia is moving in the wrong direction, that the citizens want a change of government, and that it is necessary for Macedonia to hold elections after which it will start to move, hopefully in the right direction with the formation of a new government, Mucunski pointed out.

He added that this mood among the citizens is also felt by some of the MPs from the existing ruling majority who seriously think about their positions within the same.