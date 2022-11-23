Both Macedonians and Albanians are against the Macedonian state’s decisions on Ukraine and Russia, according to a MKD.mk poll conducted by the Market Vision agency.

When asked whether Macedonia pursues a wise foreign policy in relation to the developments in Ukraine, half of the respondents (1,200) answered negatively.

The majority of Macedonian citizens also disapprove of the sanctions implemented by Macedonia in relation to Russia, the poll shows.

The largest part or 70.9% of respondents do not support the giving of arms to Ukraine by the Macedonian army.