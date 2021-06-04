In a matter of few hours, Ali Ahmeti and Zoran Zaev denied that the surprise that the DUI leader will announce on Saturday will be in relation to a joint candidate for Skopje mayor in the upcoming local elections.

No, such a thing has not been discussed at all regarding a joint candidate or compensations or something similar. It is about a political platform, perspectives, future, etc., said Zaev after an event in Stip.

The Prime Minister said that it was about something that represents modernization of the coalition partner and stressed that it is logical to let them talk about the details, and that it was in the spirit of what they were working as a government.

As we presented our changes as the largest partner in our coalition that were made in electronic records, direct voting, equal representation of women and men and greater representation of young people in the party, so DUI informed me about this qualitative and nice change. I hope they will achieve new successes, because it really is a modernist approach that we will all expect to hear tomorrow, said Zaev, answering a reporter’s question.

The leader of the Democratic Union for Integration, Ali Ahmeti on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the establishment of the party, on Saturday, June 5, at 12:00 h, will address the citizens. Leader Ahmeti will convey through social media the message addressed to all members of the party and in general to all citizens of our country, DUI announced.

Although the media speculated, the surprise that will be announced on Saturday does not involve a joint Albanian candidate of DUI and SDSM for mayor in the coming local elections, DUI sources told “Plusinfo”.

Regarding rumors that Imer Selmani might be a joint representative of DUI and SDSM for mayor of Skopje, DUI says: He is not ours!