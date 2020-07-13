Boy reported missing in February reunited with the family Macedonia 13.07.2020 / 13:15 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A 15 year old boy who was reported missing in mid February was located by the police and returned home. The boy was found on the Vardar river quay in Skopje, parts of which are popular with squatters. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin boyvardarmissing Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 20.06.2020 Elderly woman found drowned in the Vardar river Macedonia 22.05.2020 Car fished out of the Vardar river Handball 20.05.2020 European handball champion Vardar to be renamed Macedonia News Two migrants hold other 19 hostage in Vaksince village Three patients died of the coronavirus Kosovo introduces coronavirus test requirements for Macedonian citizens Song from a banned TV series floods the social media Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto sent a pre-election message to Macedonia Angela Georgievska (23) charged with assisting in the murder of her boyfriend, sentenced to 19 years in prison Sixteen cities will set up regional coronavirus centers Early voting begins in the general elections in Macedonia .
