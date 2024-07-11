Minister of Energy, Mining, and Minerals Sanja Bozhinovska held a working meeting on Wednesday with the United Kingdom’s Ambassador, Matthew Lawson.

During the meeting, both parties expressed satisfaction with the strong relations between their countries, emphasizing the high level of economic cooperation and noting that the United Kingdom is one of the largest investors in the country, according to a press release from Minister Bozhinovska’s office.

“Minister Bozhinovska highlighted that the success of British investors over the past fifteen years demonstrates our readiness to expand investment activities in areas such as energy, renewables, and responsible mining. Investments are a priority, and she hopes for continued investment from British companies, as well as collaboration to enhance professional staffing in this sector,” stated the press release. It also noted the allied relations with the United Kingdom within the NATO Alliance. Minister Bozhinovska mentioned that Macedonia is keen on exchanging experiences to address challenges related to the security of critical energy infrastructure, both in cyberspace and in reality.

“The Minister informed the Ambassador about the mission and priorities of the new Ministry ahead of her upcoming visit to the United Kingdom for the European leaders meeting, expressing her expectation for active cooperation with British partners and more frequent meetings in the future,” the press release concluded.