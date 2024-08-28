Sanja Božinovska, the Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources, was present at the Miners’ Day celebrations in Probishtip and Makedonska Kamenica today.Sanja Božinovska, the Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources, was present at the Miners’ Day celebrations in Probishtip and Makedonska Kamenica today.

I am particularly happy and honored that today, on the most significant day for miners, I have the opportunity to meet, face and get to know the key drivers of one of the most difficult and risky professions in the world. The fact that the Ministry of Energy, Mining and Mineral Resources has been established for the first time in Macedonia speaks volumes about the seriousness with which the Government wants to approach the effective improvement of the conditions in this activity, emphasized Bozinovska.

According to Bozinovska, investments are needed and there should be them in mining.